Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on March 29, 2022 at 5:26am

In baseball, Jacksonville slipped by PORTA 4-3. Triopia thumped Lutheran 11-2. Greenfield-Northwestern slipped by Auburn 4-3. Beardstown beat Rushville-Industry 7-5. Brown County topped Payson 7-1. North Mac shut out Litchfield 15-0.

In softball, Macomb shut out Jacksonville 15-0. PORTA pounded Triopia 15-5. Carrollton got by Staunton 15-13. Brown County shut out Payson 13-0. Calhoun beat Alton 6-1. Pleasant Plains stopped Heyworth 2-0. Rushville-Industry blew out Southeastern 12-0. Beardstown crushed Mendon-Unity 18-3. North Mac beat Litchfield 13-5.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains blew by Jacksonville 7-1. Beardstown and Macomb tied at 1. PORTA stopped Gillespie 2-1. Hillsboro beat Auburn 3-2.

Illinois College softball lost both sides of their doubleheader yesterday to Illinois Wesleyan. Wesleyan took Game 1 by a score of 3-1. Then, Wesleyan shut out the Lady Blues in Game 2 1-0.

The IC Women’s Golf Team took home the top prize over 5 teams at the Country Club Classic.

Today, we begin our Spring baseball broadcast schedule at Alumni Field. Routt takes on Brown County. We will have the game live starting at around 4:15 on WEAI 107.1FM.

Elsewhere in baseball, Jacksonville is at home taking on Rochester, Triopia heads to Griggsville, Beardstown is at Havana, West Central visits Lutheran-Calvary, Auburn goes down to Staunton, and Pittsfield stays home to meet Rushville-Industry.

In softball, Jacksonville stays home to take on Rochester, Triopia goes to Griggsville, Havana welcomes in Beardstown, Routt gets a visit from Brown County, Carrollton heads to Southwestern, West Central is at Pittsfield, and New Berlin-South County gets a visit from Edinburg.

In soccer, Jacksonville receives a visit from Springfield.

The Illinois College Women’s Golf Team heads to Iowa Wesleyan for the Tiger Spring Classic today.