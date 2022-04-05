Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 5, 2022 at 6:37am

The Trojans fell to Greenfield-Northwestern 14-6 yesterday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Southwestern 4-3, Carrollton held off Winchester 7-4, Routt lost to Brown County 12-2, Pittsfield downed Mendon Unity 3-0, North Greene dropped Pleasant Hill 6-1, Griggsville Perry lost to Calhoun 13-3, and Rushville Industry was stopped by Southeastern 10-8.

In softball yesterday, Jacksonville fell to Lincoln 17-0, Brown County downed Routt 12-2, Triopia edged Greenfield-Northwestern 6-5, Pittsfield slipped past Quincy 4-1, West Central lost to Carrollton 15-1, North Greene was beaten by Pleasant Hill 7-2 and New Berlin-South County stopped Lanphier 21-2.

In soccer, Beardstown defeated North Mac 4-1, and Pleasant Plains shut out Williamsville 3-0

IC beat Ripon 8-4 in baseball yesterday.

Today in baseball, JHS plays at Springfield, Greenfield-Northwestern goes to Beardstown, Brown County plays at West Prairie, South County-New Berlin hosts Illini Central, Porta/AC welcomes Maroa Forsyth, and Triopia heads for Liberty.

In softball, JHS welcomes Springfield, GNW is at Beardstown, Brown County goes to Barry, South County-New Berlin stays home for Illini Central, North Greene welcomes Piasa Southwestern, Pittsfield is at Macomb, and Maroa Forsyth visits Porta/AC.

In soccer, JHS stays home for Glenwood, and the JHS boys’ tennis team is at Macomb.