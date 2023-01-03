Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 3, 2023 at 8:52am

We will broadcast two games tonight involving both local teams.

Jacksonville travels to Normal U High, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

WEAI heads to the Routt Dome, where the Routt Rockets host Tri City. We will begin our coverage there about 7:05.

In Central State Eight play, Decatur Eisenhower comes to Lanphier, Southeast is at Decatur MacArthur, SHG is on the road at Chatham to play Glenwood, and Springfield hosts Rochester.

Elsewhere, South County plays at Carrollton, Pleasant Plains is on the road at Pittsfield, Beardstown welcomes Hamilton Warsaw, Western is at Illini West, GNW travels to Brown County, Westfair Christian welcomes Lutheran, and Calhoun hosts Gillespie.

Last night in girls’ action, Calhoun held off Liberty, Routt beat North Greene 65-13, and Triopia was stopped by Rushville Industry 37-31.

Tonight, Jacksonville hosts Normal U High, Routt plays at Lewistown, Porta/AC welcomes Fieldcrest, and Pittsfield plays at Payson.