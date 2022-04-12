Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 12, 2022 at 6:37am

Routt fell to Greenfield-Northwestern at home yesterday 5-2 in baseball.

Elsewhere, West Central tripped Calhoun 15-1, Triopia downed Brown County 5-2, Pittsfield was stopped by Quincy 9-6, North Greene surprised Carrollton 8-5, Pleasant Plains stopped Southeast 4-1, and Rushville Industry was dropped by QND 14-4.

In softball, GNW rolled Routt 12-8, Brown County thumped Triopia 15-0, Carrollton brought down North Greene 10-3, Beardstown beat Rushville Industry 13-8, Pleasant Plains edged Calvary 4-1, Western held off Mendon Unity 6-5, and Porta/AC lost to Illini Central 9-2.

The JHS boys’ tennis team downed Lincoln yesterday in the home opener. The Illinois College tennis team lost at Monmouth yesterday. The Illinois College men’s golf team finished 2nd at the McNaughton Memorial Classic in Jacksonville yesterday.

Today, we are at home for the JHS game with Glenwood. Our broadcast on WEAI starts at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Liberty, Triopia plays Greenfield-Northwestern at Sauget, West Central heads for Rushville Industry, Porta/AC goes to Athens, Pittsfield welcomes Southeastern, Pleasant Plains is home for unbeaten Maroa Forsyth, North Greene stays home for Pleasant Hill, New Berlin brings in Auburn, Griggsville Perry is at Brown County, and Beardstown welcomes Illini West.

In softball, JHS is at Glenwood, Routt plays at Liberty, Triopia plays at Greenfield, Porta/AC goes to Athens, West Central heads for Beardstown, New Berlin-South County is home for Auburn, and Brown County is at home against Griggsville Perry.

JHS plays soccer at SHG, and the boys tennis team heads for QND.