Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on April 19, 2022 at 5:18am

West Central defeated Routt yesterday at home in baseball 15-7.

In other baseball action yesterday, Quincy Notre Dame edged Pittsfield 1-0, Triopia topped Calhoun 10-7, and Carrollton topped Greenfield-Northwestern 10-6 at Future Champions.

In softball, New Berlin-South County defeated Jacksonville 18-3, Routt beat West Central 14-9, and Calhoun topped Triopia 8-2.

In soccer, Jacksonville picked up a win over Taylorville 7-0, Auburn shut out Pana 2-0, Williamsville shut out Beardstown 3-0, and Pleasant Plains-New Berlin tied with Bloomington Central Catholic 2-2.

Illinois College baseball welcomes in Knox College for a double header today. IC softball gets a visit from Monmouth College for a double header. IC Men’s Tennis goes to Lake Forest College.

In other local sports news yesterday, Jacksonville High School’s Elijah Owens announced he’s received an offer to play football at the Army’s West Point Academy.

The local sports schedule looks to be fairly light today.

In baseball, Jacksonville visits SHG, New Berlin-South County is at home against PORTA, North Greene is home against Carrollton, Triopia welcomes in Brown County, Pleasant Hill visits Pittsfield, North Mac goes to Riverton, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Athens, and Auburn visits Illini Central.

In softball, Jacksonville stays home to take on SHG, New Berlin-South County stays home against PORTA, Brown County heads to Triopia, Carrollton welcomes in Civic Memorial, Rushville-Industry visits Astoria VIT, Pittsfield brings in Pleasant Hill, North Mac heads to Riverton, and Pleasant Plains is home against Athens.

In soccer, Athens-PORTA heads to Peoria Christian, and Auburn visits Williamsville.