Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on April 26, 2022 at 6:39am

Routt edged Triopia yesterday in baseball 2-1. Routt beat Triopia in softball, 13-0.

Around the area in baseball, JHS nipped SHG 4-3, and Beardstown was edged out by Quincy 7-6. In other action, West Central thumped Pleasant Hill 19-0, Pittsfield slipped past Louisiana 2-1, Griggsville Perry lost to Carrollton 11-4, Brown County took over the top spot in the WIVC with a win over Greenfield 5-1, and North Greene rolled over Calhoun 11-1 in 5 innings.

In softball, Pleasant Hill thumped West Central 15-5, Rushville Industry tripped Illini West 10-4 and lost to Porta/AC 10-9, Camp Point defeated Beardstown 7-5, Carrollton defeated Griggsville Perry 10-0, Brown County held off GNW 10-9, and Calhoun beat North Greene 25-8.

The JHS soccer team held down Springfield Southeast 7-0, and Beardstown stopped Auburn in penalty kicks.

The Illinois College men’s golf team is competing in the SLIAC tournament in Kentucky.

The schedule today includes a home baseball game for JHS. The Crimson are home to play Decatur McArthur. WEAI will carry the game, starting about 4:15. The softball teams for both schools play in Decatur.

In softball-baseball pairings, West Central heads for Brown County, Pittsfield heads north to Liberty, and Pleasant Plains comes to New Berlin.

In baseball only action, Triopia plays at Beardstown, and Porta/AC is at Illini Central.

The JHS boys track and field team is at Springfield at the Hickman Invite at Southeast.