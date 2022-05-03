Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 3, 2022 at 6:52am

Jacksonville blanked Lanphier in baseball yesterday 13-0.

Elsewhere, West Central dropped Griggsville Perry 8-1 and North Greene 10-0, Carrollton nipped Triopia 5-4, Rushville Industry fell to Mendon Unity 1-0, GNW lost to Southwestern 9-3, Porta/AC stopped Hart Em 16-4, SHG downed Pleasant Plains 7-2, Brown County fell to Quincy Notre Dame 12-3, and Beardstown shut down Pittsfield 10-0.

In softball, JHS topped Decatur Eisenhower 22-11, Routt lost to Calvary Lutheran 11-6, Beardstown defeated Triopia 7-4, Brown County held off Pleasant Hill 2-1, New Berlin lost to North Mac 8-4, North Greene downed Griggsville Perry 6-1, and Pleasant Plains edged Athens 1-0, Pittsfield stopped Rushville Industry 7-2.

JHS plays baseball at Southeast today. Routt is at Gillespie, New Berlin goes to Williamsville, Porta/AC plays at Auburn, Triopia welcomes Havana, West Central plays at Calhoun, Pleasant Plains is at Illini Central, GNW goes to Brown County, and Carrollton heads for Alton Marquette.

In softball, JHS welcomes Southeast, New Berlin-South County is at Williamsville, Porta/AC plays at Auburn, West Central welcomes in Calhoun, Western stays in Barry to play Griggsville Perry, Pleasant Hill will be at Quincy, and Auburn is at North Greene.

The Illinois College softball team tries to finish its game at home against Monmouth tied at 1-1 in the 9th inning.

The JHS soccer teams welcomes in Normal U High. The JHS boys’ tennis team is home at the IC courts to play Springfield High.