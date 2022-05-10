Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 10, 2022 at 6:44am

The Western Illinois Valley Conference baseball and softball tournaments began yesterday afternoon at Future champions Field in Jacksonville.

Triopia slipped past Carrollton 9-3 on the baseball side.

Meanwhile on the softball side, Pleasant Hill beat Routt Catholic 15-4.

Tonight, we will return to the Future champions field for action between Routt and Greenfield Northwestern at 4:30. The pregame on WLDS will be at 4:15. The other 4:30 semi final game today is Brown County against Triopia. The title game will follow, and will be carried on WLDS.

On the softball side, Pleasant Hill advances to a match up with top seed Brown County at 4:30 today. The other semi final game will pit Calhoun against Carrollton. The title game will follow about 6.

In other action, JHS held off Pittsfield 6-3. The softball team lost to U High 16-0 and 15-2.

The North Greene baseball team lost to Payson 21-2 on senior night, Beardstown dropped Macomb 6-2 and Greenfield Northwestern took down Roxana 10-6.

South County New Berlin dropped Lincolnwood in softball 10-3, Pleasant Plains fell to Glenwood 17-0, Porta/AC held off Springfield 7-6, and the Beardstown softball team lost to Lewistown 7-1.

The JHS soccer team downed Jersey Community High 1-0. The JHS tennis team stopped Decatur MacArthur. The JHS boys’ tennis team hosts Maroa Forsyth at the IC courts.

Today, Jacksonville hosts Normal U High, West Central travels to North Greene, and Liberty is at Pittsfield.

In softball, JHS plays at U High, South County/New Berlin welcomes Nokomis, Porta/AC stays home to play Williamsville, Beardstown plays Midwest Central, and GNW is on the road at North Greene.

In soccer, Regionals begin today in Class 1A. Beardstown faces Riverton at Quincy Notre Dame.

Jacksonville Boys Track heads to the Lanphier JV Invite.