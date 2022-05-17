Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 17, 2022 at 5:21am

Jacksonville came out a winner against Lincoln 4-0, as they tune up for regionals next week.

Elsewhere in Regional baseball play in Class 1A, Calhoun defeated Pleasant Hill 5-1. Calhoun moves on to play Pawnee in the semifinal tomorrow in Hardin.

In 2A, Auburn beat Sullivan 11-4. Auburn moves on to play North Mac in Virden for the regional semifinal. Pleasant Plains topped Rushville-Industry 16-6. Pleasant Plains moves on to play Beardstown in Quincy tomorrow. Athens outslugged PORTA A/C 16-13.

In other baseball action, New Berlin-South County lost their regular season finale to Chatham 11-1. Pittsfield lost to Macomb in their season finale 5-3.

In softball regional action yesterday, West Central defeated Griggsville-Perry 15-5. West Central moves on to play top seed Brown County today in Mt. Sterling. Routt shut out Calvary 6-0. Routt moves on to play 2-seed Havana in Havana today. North Greene came back to beat Metro East Lutheran 9-4. The Spartans move on to play top seed Calhoun in Hardin today. Carrollton takes on Lebanon today in Bunker Hill in their regional semifinal.

In 2A softball, New Berlin shut out Riverton 7-0. The Pretzles move on to play Stanford-Olympia today in Williamsville. Beardstown edged PORTA A/C 7-5. Beardstown faces Quincy-Notre Dame in Petersburg this afternoon. Pleasant Plains slipped by Rushville-Industry 6-5. Plains gets Athens tomorrow in Petersburg. North Mac beat Pittsfield 5-1. They take on Buffalo-Tri City today at SHG. SHG gets Auburn this evening in the other semifinal match up.

In other softball action, Jacksonville rallied late to beat Lanphier 9-8.

Today, Jacksonville baseball goes to Taylorville. Jacksonville Girls’ Soccer begins regional play against Mt. Zion this evening.