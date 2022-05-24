Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 24, 2022 at 6:36am

Triopia will play Monmouth, and Brown County meets Lewistown in the Routt sectional starting on Wednesday.

Monmouth United stopped Cuba-North Fulton 9-3 yesterday in Monmouth, thus setting the stage at Routt.

Carrollton rolled Pawnee 4-0 at Calhoun, and Greenfield Northwestern dropped Lincolnwood yesterday 7-2.

Carrollton plays Marissa in the 4:30 game tomorrow at Greenville, while GNW will play Centralia Christ Our Rock Thursday afternoon at 4:30.

Meanwhile, New Berlin/South County was eliminated by Gillespie 2-1. And Beardstown fell to Quincy Notre Dame 6-2.

JHS finished the regular season play with a loss at Quincy 11-1.

In softball regional championship action, Carrollton downed Nokomis 6-3 at Bunker Hill, and Calhoun stopped Lincolnwood 5-0 at home. Calhoun plays Okawville at 3 today in Marissa, followed by Marissa and Carrollton.

Tonight, the JHS softball team begins post season play at its own regional against Springfield at 4:30.