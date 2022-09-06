Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 6, 2022 at 6:54am

We’ve got volleyball on the air tonight on WEAI.

North Greene welcomes West Central. Our broadcast will begin sometime after 7 tonight.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville is at Southeast, Routt hosts Lutheran, Triopia heads for Brown County, Calhoun plays at Greenfield, Carrollton goes to Carlinville, Beardstown plays at Pleasant Hill, and Griggsville Perry is at Pittsfield.

Today, the JHS boys’ golf team hosts Glenwood, QND, and Southeast. JHS plays at Southeast in soccer. And, the JHS girls’ tennis team plays Taylorville at the IC tennis courts. The IC men’s golf team is at Aurora College, and the women’s golf team plays in Springfield.

Yesterday, Illinois West downed Pittsfield in volleyball. The Porta/AC soccer team fell to Argenta Oreana. The Illinois College women’s soccer team tied Principia 1-1.