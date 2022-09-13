Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 13, 2022 at 6:38am

In volleyball, West Central lost to Pittsfield, Triopia downed North Greene, South County held off Nokomis, Carrollton was swept by Calhoun, Pleasant Plains swept Mt Pulaski, Rushville Industry lost to Mendon Unity, Western was beaten by Camp Point, and Beardstown lost in two to Illini West.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains thumped Riverton 6-1. South County finished second to Pittsfield in girls’ golf.

The Illinois College mens’ golf team finished 1st, and the womens’ golf team finished second at Springfield.

We’ve got volleyball on the air tonight from Jacksonville.

JHS will host arch rival SHG. Our pregame begins about 7 PM on WEAI. The Cardinal game will follow.

Around the area, Routt goes to GNW, Triopia welcomes Calhoun, South County stays home for Mount Olive, North Mac stays home for Pawnee, Griggsville Perry invites over Pleasant Hill, Brown County is at Pittsfield, Rushville Industry welcomes Midwest Central, and Western remains home for Liberty. The JHS soccer team is in Jacksonville to play SHG. And the JHS girls’ tennis team is at Jerseyville.