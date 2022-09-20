Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 20, 2022 at 6:42am

Last night on WEAI, Jacksonville edged Quincy at home to in volleyball, losing the first match 25-18, but winning the next two 25-20, 25-22.

Elsewhere, South County swept Greenfield Northwestern, Triopia-Virginia lost on the road at Auburn in two sets, Beardstown fell to West Hancock, and Pittsfield won in two over Pleasant Hill.

The girls’ tennis team lost to Macomb. Pleasant Plains roared past Staunton in soccer 7-0.

Tonight, volleyball on WEAI comes from Triopia, where the Trojans host Routt Catholic. The pregame show begins about 7, and the match will be followed by Cards baseball from San Diego.

The JHS volleyball team hosts Springfield High.

Around the area, West Central hosts Carrollton, South County goes to Beardstown, New Berlin travels to Maroa Forsyth, Brown County plays at Mendon Unity, Pittsfield plays at Barry Western, Pleasant Hill is home for Liberty, Rushville Industry invites in Lewistown, and Pleasant Plains welcomes Auburn.

The JHS golf team hosts SHG and Rochester at the Links, and the soccer team welcomes Springfield.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team welcomes in Simpson College.