Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 10, 2023 at 6:37am

Routt dropped Payson in overtime 76-70, and Brown County was upset by Camp Point 49-40 at Winchester last night.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC got past Maroa Forsyth 49-41, and Pleasant Plains throttled Williamville 49-12.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, GNW beat Calhoun 28-24, and West Central downed Triopia 56-30.

Tonight at Winchester, we have three games. Triopia opens against Pleasant Hill at 5:30, followed by Carrollton and Western, and finish with Porta/AC and GNW. Action begins on WEAI with the pregame show about 5:15.

On WLDS, we head to Rochester, where Jacksonville plays the Rockets. We will start the pregame show there at 6:45.

Around the area, South County heads for Gillespie, North Mac plays at Lincolnwood, Beardstown hosts Astoria/VIT, Auburn welcomes Calvary, ISD is at Peoria Quest, Westfair welcomes Legacy Academy, Rushville Industry is on the road at Macomb, and Havana heads for Hart Em. I nthe Sangamon County tournament, New Berlin plays Riverton at 5, followed by Auburn and Calvary and Pleasant Plains and Tri City.

In the Central State Eight, Decatur Eisenhower comes to Springfield to play Southeast, SHG welcomes Normal U, Lanphier is at Decatur MacArthur, and Glenwood plays at Springfield High.

In girls’ action, JHS hosts Rochester. At the Lady Spartan Classic, Pittsfield plays Pleasant Hill at 6:30, followed by South County and North Greene.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Auburn, ISD hosts Faith Baptist, and Brown County travels to Illini West.

The JHS swim team hosts Glenwood, Southeast and ISVI.