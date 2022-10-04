Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 4, 2022 at 6:49am

Jacksonville upended Routt in the volleyball for the cure last night at the Bowl 26-24, 25-21.

Elsewhere, North Greene swept Griggsville Perry, South County took down Edinburg, Camp Point Central rolled Pittsfield, West Central defeated New Berlin, Porta/AC took Havana down in three sets, and Carrollton swept East Alton Wood River.

Tonight, we will have JHS volleyball, as the Crimsons host Decatur MacArthur. The pregame show starts about 7:10.

Elsewhere, Routt hosts North Greene, Carrollton welcomes Triopia, Greenfield Northwestern heads to Brown County, Calhoun is at Barry Western, West Central will play at Griggsville Perry, Beardstown is at Camp Point, Pittsfield goes to Payson, ISD hosts Pleasant Hill, Auburn is at Illini Central, Porta/AC welcomes Williamsville in Sangamo Conference play, New Berlin stays home to play Athens, and Pleasant Plains is at Maroa Forsyth.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains blanked Athens/Porta/AC, and Beardstown shut down Lutheran Calvary 2-0.

In golf, Conrad Charpentier at Routt qualified for the state tournament, Logan Smith of South County advanced to the state tournament with an 83. Grace Rector of South County advanced with an 88 at Lincoln.

The JHS girls’ tennis team defeated Southeast.

JHS celebrates senior night at a home cross country meet today. The Illinois College men’s golf team competes at the fall regional at UIS today.