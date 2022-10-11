Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 11, 2022 at 6:37am

Yesterday in volleyball, Triopia swept Pittsfield, Rushville Industry defeated North Fulton, and North Greene lost to Pleasant Hill in two games.

The JHS girls’ swim team picked up a win over Routt and ISVI at the Illinois College pool.

The Illinois College women’s golf team finished 2nd at the SLIAC championship in Springfield.

Tonight, we have volleyball on WEAI, Routt will host South County at the Dome. The pregame show starts at 7:10.

Jacksonville plays at Rochester. Elsewhere, West Central welcomes Pleasant Hill at Bluffs, ISD plays at Westfair Christian Academy, North Greene heads to Beardstown, Porta/AC plays at Maroa Forsyth, New Berlin stays home for Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield welcomes Quincy Notre Dame, Griggsville Perry travels to Liberty, Calhoun is home for Brown County, and Rushville Industry is on the road at Carthage.

The JHS boys play at Rochester in soccer, and the girls’ tennis team heads for Chatham.