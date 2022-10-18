Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 18, 2022 at 6:33am

In volleyball yesterday, North Greene was swept by Brown County, Carrollton took down Gillespie, Greenfield Northwestern was stopped by Nokomis in three sets, Triopia loses in three sets to Calvary, West Central knocked off Beardstown at Bluffs, and Pleasant Plains beat Rochester in three sets.

Jacksonville plays volleyball on the road at Normal U High tonight.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Brown County, Pleasant Hill plays Griggsville Perry, Pittsfield meets Griggsville Perry, New Berlin goes to South County, Auburn welcomes Central A and M, Calhoun welcomes Payson, Beardstown is on the road at Rushville Industry, and North Greene welcomes ISD.

The JHS boys’ soccer team is at Macon for a match against Mount Zion in regional play.

The JHS girls’ swim team celebrates senior night at Illinois College with a meet against Lincoln, Glenwood, and ISVI.

The Illinois College men’s soccer team plays at Monmouth. The women’s volleyball team hosts Fontbonne College tonight.