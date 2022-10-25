Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 25, 2022 at 6:33am

Post season volleyball began last night in the area.

From the Bluffs regional, Triopia dropped Routt in three games, winning the first 25-20, losing the second 25-22, and claiming the decider 26-24.

At the Jacksonville High School Bowl regional, Southeast swept Lanphier in two games.

At Mendon Unity, Western defeated Payson in three games. New Berlin knocked off Greenview in three games at Mount Pulaski. SHG took down Auburn in three games at Athens. Beardstown fell in two games to Warsaw at Quincy Notre Dame.

Tonight, we will carry the JHS volleyball match live on WEAI. It starts at 7, and the pregame show begins about 6:45. That will be followed by complete coverage of Carrollton and West Central from Bluffs.

The first match tonight at the JHS Bowl is top seeded Lincoln and Southeast. The lead off match at Bluffs is 3rd seeded Camp Point against North Greene.

Elsewhere, South County plays Mt Olive at 6, and 5th seeded GNW takes on Bunker Hill at 7 at Lincolnwood.

Brown County plays Griggsville Perry at 6 at Mendon Unity, followed by Liberty and Pleasant Hill.

Illinois College plays men’s soccer at Knox College in Galesburg.