Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 17, 2023 at 6:42am

On the boys side of basketball last night, SHG lost for the first time this season, falling to Metamora 60-50, and Lanphier thumped Lutheran of St Charles 62-46.

In girls’ action last night, Pleasant Plains hammered Calvary 62-10, West Central edged Hamilton/Warsaw 55-51, Beardstown lost to Pittsfield 31-14, Triopia was tripped by Porta/AC 58-19, North Mac rolled Mount Olive 64-25, and Carrollton walloped North Greene 61-4.

The JHS wrestling team finished 2nd at the Quincy Invitational.

We will broadcast two games tonight on the boys’ side.

Jacksonville travels to Lanphier, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:45.

WEAI heads to Winchester, where West Central entertains Pleasant Plains. The pregame show starts about 7:05.

Elsewhere, Routt heads for Griggsville Perry, Pleasant Hill goes to Greenfield Northwestern, Triopia is on the road at Brown County, Carrollton is at North Greene, Pittsfield goes to Auburn, and South County heads for Pawnee,

In Central State Eight play, Springfield plays MacArthur in Decatur, Rochester is at Normal U, and SHG goes to Decatur to play Eisenhower.

In girls’ action, Jacksonville hosts Lanphier, South County plays at Beardstown, Pittsfield welcomes Mendon Unity, and ISD is at Faith Baptist.