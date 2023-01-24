Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 24, 2023 at 6:52am

The Triopia boys basketball tournament began last night.

South Fulton fell to Triopia 64-44. Prior to that, Griggsville Perry rocked Rushville 56-28, and Beardstown defeated Carrollton 59-51.

In other boys’ games, Decatur MacArthur stopped Peoria Manual 58-49, and Mendon Unity thumped Brown County 70-59.

In girls action, New Berlin-South County fell to Staunton 52-43, North Greene was beaten by East Alton Wood River 59-20, QND throttled Rushville Industry 64-22, Pittsfield dropped Triopia 37-22, and Pleasant Plains stopped Athens 41-27. At the Lady Hawks Tournament in Carrollton, GNW thumped Maryville 47-23, Routt was stopped by Father McGivney 59-22, and Carrollton lost to Nokomis 43-38.

The JHS wrestling team won a dual meet over Riverton and Carlinville.

Tonight, WLDS heads to the bowl for the game between JHS and Decatur Eisenhower. The pregame show starts at 6:45. The game on WEAI will be Routt, at home against Liberty. The pregame show on WEAI starts about 7.

In the Triopia tournament, South Fulton plays Midwest Central at 5, followed by Carrollton and Rushville, and ending with Calhoun and Triopia.

Around the area, West Central plays at North Mac, Porta/AC heads for Athens, Auburn travels to Riverton, New Berlin will travels to Pleasant Plains, ISD goes to Westfair, Brown County is on the road to Payson, Pittsfield heads for Camp Point, and GNW welcomes Staunton.

In Central State Eight play, Rochester will play at Glenwood, and Normal U High plays at Decatur MacArthur.

In girls’ action, JHS heads for Decatur to play Eisenhower, Triopia plays at Astoria, Rushville Industry is at Midwest Central, and North Greene welcomes South Fork. At the Carrollton tournament, West Central plays Alton Marquette and Calhoun takes on Gateway Legacy.

The JHS boys’ swim team hosts Lincoln, ISVI and Porta/AC at the Illinois College pool.