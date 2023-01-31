Tuesday Sports

Tonight, we have two games for you, both in Jacksonville.

Routt hosts West Central tonight, and the pregame on WEAI will be at 7:05. On WLDS, the pregame begins at 6:45, as Decatur MacArthur comes to town to play JHS.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Carrollton, Triopia is on the road at Calhoun, South County will play at Virden against North Mac, North Greene heads north to play Mendon Unity, New Berlin stays home for Porta/AC, Barry/Western will play at Liberty, Brown County heads to Southeastern, Pittsfield brings in Payson, and Pleasant Hill comes to Griggsville.

In the Central State Eight, Lanphier plays at Peoria, Glenwood is on the road at Normal U, and Decatur Eisenhower comes to Rochester.

In girls’ action, JHS heads to Decatur to play MacArthur, South County-New Berlin welcomes Pawnee, Beardstown stays home for Liberty, North Greene is at ISD, Porta/AC invites in Williamsville, Auburn is at Pleasant Plains, and Greenfield Northwestern heads for Brown County.

Last night in girls basketball, Greenfield Northwestern hammered North Greene 50-18, Calhoun defeated Southwestern 64-36, New Berlin South County shot down Carlinville 48-45, and Pittsfield fell to Southeastern 57-28.

In boys action, Griggsville Perry dropped Mendon Unity 57-42, Pleasant Plains knocked off Riverton easily 62-34, and Western fell to Rushville Industry 65-47.