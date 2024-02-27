Tuesday Sports-IC Plays Friday in St Louis

By Gary Scott on February 27, 2024 at 6:25am

At the Vandalia super sectional in 2 A girls basketball, Camp Point was eliminated by Nashville 41-32. In 3A, Glenwood and Lincoln are in the final four in 3A. Glenwood stopped Highland 45-38, and Lincoln rolled Dixon 46-24. The teams play in opposite brackets on Friday.

Action begins tonight at the North Greene sectional. We will have coverage of the West Central-Madison game at 7. The pregame show on WEAI starts at 6:45.

At Abingdon, Peoria Heights plays Camp Point at 7.

At Beardstown tonight in 2A action, Pleasant Plains takes on Alton Marquette at 7.

At Lincoln, SHG takes on Decatur MacArthur at 7.

Illinois College’s next step in men’s basketball takes place in St Louis.

The Blueboys head to Washington University Friday night with a date to play the University of Dubuque.

Game time is 5:20. A win advances them to play either Wash U, or Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday at 7:50.