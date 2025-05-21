Tuesday Sports-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2025 at 6:34am

Jacksonville stopped Springfield High in non conference baseball yesterday 8-0.

In softball, Havana shut down Mendon Unity 13-0 at Camp Point. Triopia thumped West Central 15-0. Calhoun crushed Ramsey 17-0 at Mulberry Grove. Carrollton shut out Nokomis 10-0 at Raymond. Auburn blanked North Mac 10-0.

In 2A soccer, JHS was eliminated by Pleasant Plains 7-0. Auburn was shut out by Sacred Heart Griffin 2-0.

We have post season baseball on the air on both stations today.

The Routt Rockets play Payson at 4 this afternoon, and we will carry the game live starting with the pregame show about 3:45 on WLDS.

The second game at Mendon Unity is Brown County and the host school.

Meanwhile, coverage on WEAI starts about 4:15 at Winchester, where West Central plays Camp Point at 4:30.

Around the area, Calhoun and North Greene square off at 4:30 in Greenfield.

At QND, SHG plays Beardstown at 4, followed by Porta/AC and QND. North Mac hosts Southwestern at 4:30 at Virden.

In softball, Western and Pleasant Hill meet at Barry. GNW takes on Lincolnwood at Raymond. Payson plays Brown County at Triopia. At Carthage, Beardstown plays in the second game against Warsaw. Rushville Industry meets Delavan at Illini Bluffs. SHG takes on Carlinville at Auburn.

In regular season action, JHS goes to Alton in softball.

The JHS boys track and field team compete at the IHSA sectional at Bethalto.