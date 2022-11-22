Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on November 22, 2022 at 6:33am

The 2022 Gene Bergscheneider Thanksgiving Tournament began last night.

Defending Champion Macon Meridian lost to North Mac 52-40, and New Berlin dropped Lincolnwood 54-33.

The Pittsfield Tournament opened with Porta/AC stopping Payson 54-33, followed by Pittsfield downed Liberty 56-30.

West Central crushed Rushville Industry 72-38, Southeastern dropped Brown County 48-41, and Beardstown tripped Hart Em 65-27 in the Beardstown Tournament.

At Taylorville, Springfield thumped Taylorville 66-35. At Roxana, North Greene lost to Jersey 64-25.

In girls action, at the Waverly grade school gym, Lutheran fell to Auburn 48-22, and South County stopped North Mac 43-38. At the high school, Triopia was hammered by Carrollton 47-31, followed by North Greene’s loss to South Fork 49-19. Southeastern defeated the West Central girls 56-37

Beardstown beat Brown County in Mount Sterling.

Tonight, we will broadcast from the Gene Bergschneider Thanksgiving Classic. We start on WEAI about 4:45, where Triopia squares off against Lutheran. We will skip the second game, Lincolnwood and North Mac, but carry the final game, Routt and South County, starting with the pregame at 7:45.

Action tonight at Beardstown sends the Galesburg JV squad up against Rushville Industry at 5, followed by Brown County and Hart Em, and West Central and Mendon Unity.

At Pittsfield, Payson plays Liberty at 6, followed by Western and Porta/AC. Auburn takes on Tri City. At Roxana, North Greene plays Alton Marquette.

Pleasant Hill will meet Louisiana tonight.

At Waverly tonight on the girls side, the 7th place game starts at 6, followed by the 5th place game. Porta/AC hosts West Central. Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Carlinville.

In women’s college basketball, Illinois College hosts Central College.