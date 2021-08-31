Tuesday VB

By Gary Scott on August 31, 2021 at 6:34am

In volleyball, Pleasant Plains downed Deer Creek Mackinaw, and Rushville Industry defeated West Hancock.

The Meredosia Tournament continues tonight. Last night, Triopia downed Pleasant Hill in volleyball last night, while South County held off Griggsville Perry, and West Central dropped North Greene in three sets.

Tonight, we will be at the west gymnasium for JHS volleyball. JHS hosts Normal U High. The pregame show begins about 7 PM.

Elsewhere, South County plays North Greene, and Triopia plays Griggsville Perry at Meredosia, Greenfield-Northwestern is at Lincolnwood, Pleasant Plains travels to Auburn, and Pittsfield is on the road at Calhoun.

JHS will host a cross country meet with Lutheran, Liberty and Southeast.