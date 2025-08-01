Turke and Hackett Lead United Way

By Gary Scott on August 1, 2025 at 10:36am

Two local men head up this year’s Prairieland United Way Campaign.

Ryne Turke and Daniel Hackett enthusiastically agreed to chair this year’s campaign.

Prairieland United Way executive director Karen Walker says both men didn’t hesitate when asked.

She says they are already bringing and energy and new ideas to the PUW Board.

Both are advocates of Jacksonville. Hackett serves as a sales director for Cencora and is active in soccer, Jacksonville Promise and the Illinois College alumni Association.

Turke calls sports for WLDS-WEAI, and is facility and athletics director for Fitness World Health Club. His reach has helped raise money for Alzheimer’s research, and other organizations through trivia and hot wings challenges.

The goal this year is at $475-thousand. Walker says the board fought to find the balance between what’s needed and what can be raised.

She knows the dollar is stretched in the Jacksonville area, but the needs continue to grow.

Stephen Symons becomes the president of the United Way Board.

The campaign kicks off Thursday, August 21st at K’s Creek at 4:30 PM.