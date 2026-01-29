Turke Blue Diamond Winner

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2026 at 9:59am

One of our own has been named winner of a prestigious local honor from a bank.

First National Bank of Arenzville president Kai Schnitker has announced Ryne Turke has been awarded the banks’ 2025 Blue Diamond Community Service Award.

Turke is currently a co-chairman of the Prairieland United Way Campaign, along with Daniel Hackett.

Turke does sports play by play for WLDS-WEAI, and works for Fitness World.

Schnitker says Turke was selected for his work in the community to develop fitness programs for adults with disabilities and seniors, and various fund raising efforts for various community agencies.

Turke has organized a polar plunge for Saturday afternoon at K’s Creek to raise money for the United Way campaign.

He has lined up 15 people to take the plunge into ice water, inside at K’s Creek. The people have collected pledges, and the top five fundraisers can avoid the water. The event begins at 4 Saturday afternoon.