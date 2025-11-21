Turkey giveaway today

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2025 at 6:51am

The Jacksonville Food Center on East Morgan will be a beehive of activity this morning.

The Food Center has suspended its normal Friday operations, and plan to give away free turkeys, hams and chicken breasts.

Jacksonville food Center director Melissa Hall says the doors open at 9.

She says the food will go quickly, and anticipates people lining up early

Hall says people will see turkeys and two other somewhat traditional Thanksgiving meats.

She says they will have about 200 turkeys, 200 hams, and 200 small chicken breasts. The food will be distributed according to the size of the family.

Hall says they will also get bakery items and any produce items brought in this morning.

The backers of the giveaway include Rabbi Rob Thomas and his wife Lauren, Meridian of Illinois, the Morgan County commissioners, Rob Thomas and DTE Technologies, and the Jacksonville Food Center.

Also sponsoring are Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard, state senator Jil Tracy, and state representatives CD Davidsmeyer and Kyle Moore.

Many of these people will help hand out the food.