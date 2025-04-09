Turkey Hunting in Illinois

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 11:28am

Two counties in the area have made it on the Illinois county top youth turkey hunting locations.

Illinois set a new record of 2091 birds harvested in 2025, compared to just over 2-thousand in 2024.

Pike County tied Jefferson County with the highest total of 69. Macoupin was fifth on the list with 60.

Numbers were up dramatically in both counties.

Morgan County saw 10 turkeys taken, up 3 from last year. Scott County had 3 turkeys, down from 8 a year ago. Cass was up five birds to 24, and Greene County hunters shot down 31 birds, up two from a year ago.

Turkey hunting was one weekend in March and the other last weekend.

