Turner Ag Science Bill Becomes Law

An education bill back by a local state senator became law on Friday.

48th District State Senator Doris Turner’s ag science bill was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker requiring colleges to count agricultural science towards the 3 years of science required for high school graduation and to gain admission into the state’s public universities.

Turner says she hopes with the signing of the bill that more students will get involved in agriculture at the high school level.

Currently, the minimum requirements to gain admission to state universities include at least 15 units of high school coursework in the following subjects: English, social studies, mathematics, lab sciences and electives in either foreign language, music, vocational education, or art. Some colleges in the state accept ag science as a lab science course, but not all do. Turner’s bill adds uniformity.

The new bill takes effect as law on January 1st.