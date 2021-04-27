Turner Ag Science Bill For High School Students Moves to House For Approval

48th District State Senator Doris Turner’s effort to make agricultural sciences courses count toward Illinois university admissions requirements passed the Illinois Senate unanimously last week.

Turner says she hopes the bill will help students pursue ag science because it will allow for those courses to now count towards the 3 required science credits for high school graduation. The bill also adds ag education as an elective course to high school study.

Some state colleges and universities do count ag science under the auspices of a science course but not all are doing so. Turner’s bill would add conformity to that rule.

Senate Bill 1624 passed unanimously in the Senate on Friday and has picked up two House sponsors on its way towards consideration of approval for both chambers.