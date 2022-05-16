Turner Announces Wingshooting Clinic at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish & Wildlife Area in June

By Benjamin Cox on May 16, 2022 at 9:04am

Democrat State Senator Doris Turner is encouraging residents to register for a wingshooting clinic at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish & Wildlife Area coming up next month.

Introductory wingshooting clinics teach participants to safely shoot a shotgun at a moving target. The clinic starts with a shotgun safety presentation followed by a small-group, hands-on shotgun orientation session with each group’s wingshooting instructor.

Wingshooting clinics are taught by instructors certified by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or the National Sporting Clays Association.

The co-sponsors for this event are Capital Area Coveys Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, New Salem Firearms and Ducks Unlimited Tri-County Chapter. The registration fee is $10 for the clinics, which will take place on June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch is provided.

Online registration can be completed by following this link.