Turner Asks High School Seniors To Apply For Conservation Scholarship

A state senator is encouraging students in the area to apply for a college scholarship.

48th District Senator Doris Turner is encouraging students to apply for the annual Conservation Achievement Scholarship. The Conservation Achievement Scholarship will award up to four scholarships of $2,000 each to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Turner sees this scholarship not only benefiting conservation, but encouraging better land usage for farming.

The scholarship funds may be used for tuition, college or university fees, textbooks, or room and board. Funds are mailed directly to the college or university of the successful applicant.

Detailed instructions and the 2022 application form can be accessed through the ICF website at ilconservation.org. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1, 2022.

Questions should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or info@ilconservation.org