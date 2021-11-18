Turner Collecting Cell Phones for Soldiers

An area State Senator is asking residents to donate cell phones to help members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

48th District State Senator Doris Turner is collecting new and gently used cell phones in an effort to support service members overseas.

The national Cell Phones for Soldiers program collects new and gently used cell phones and tablets for soldiers and their families.

According to the announcement by Turner’s Office, people with old cellphones, MP3 players, or tablets lying around are encouraged to donate them to be refurbished or recycled.

Proceeds from those sales are used to send prepaid international calling cards to troops and to provide emergency funding to veterans. All cell phone donations are tax-deductible.

Turner says she “can think of no better way to support those who serve to protect our freedoms than giving them a reliable way to call home,”. She says “This is a great program that allows our troops to stay connected to their families during the holiday seasons and beyond.”

To donate, people can stop by Turner’s Decatur office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. or her Carlinville office located at 130 East Main St. Suite B. Each office will accept donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 30.

Turner urges residents with questions or concerns to contact her office at 217-854-4502 or visit www.CellPhonesForSoldiers.com .