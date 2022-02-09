Turner DCFS Worker Protection Bill Receives Bipartisan Support

A bill to protect DCFS caseworkers in the line of duty is gaining traction in the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 3070, known as the Knight-Silas Act, would make DCFS workers a protected class, similar protections afforded to first responders. 48th District State Senator Doris Turner, who is chief sponsor of the bill, drafted the bill after the murder of Deidre Silas in Thayer last month while Silas was on a call about child endangerment at a residence.

Under Turner’s measure, if a person assaults someone they know is a DCFS caseworker or investigator, it will be considered aggravated battery rather than battery, a felony. A perpetrator of the crime must also be 21 years of age since children can be under the care of DCFS until the age of 21.

Turner told WAND-TV yesterday that the bill is receiving bi-partisan support, as language of the bill continues to be amended and provisions continue to be added.

SB 3070 passed the Criminal Law Committee yesterday and now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.