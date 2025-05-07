Turner Scientific Celebrates a New Home

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2025 at 5:32am

Turner Scientific marked its new location on Sandusky Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening last night.

Turner Scientific has moved from Lincoln Avenue to the former home of CSC at 1275 Sandusky Road.

Amanda Henton is the chief scientific officer for Turner Scientific. Dr Jeremy Turner is the chief executive officer.

Henton says the bigger space allows for more work with larger animals.

She says they are working with the mini pig now in the research of hearing loss and possible solutions.

Henton says the company does contract research.

In fact, this is the only facility in the US to do contract research.

Henton says there are people working on site, and remotely. There are a total of 30 to 35 people working at Turner Scientific.