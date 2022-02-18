Turner Short Term Substitute Teacher License Extension Bill Heads to IL Senate

By Benjamin Cox on February 18, 2022 at 11:23am

48th District State Senator Doris Turner is championing a measure to allow school districts to hire substitute teachers with a short-term license for longer periods of time.

Turner says the bill will make it easier for districts to find long-term solutions for openings and vacations of full-time staff. The bill raises the cap on consecutive days a short-term substitute teacher can teach from 5 to 15 days.

Senate Bill 3907 passed the Education Committee on Tuesday and awaits further consideration.