Turnout Today in Morgan County?

Turnout for a city and school board election in early April has been a hit or miss thing in Morgan County since the turn of the century.

The similar election four years ago saw just over 32-hundred voters go to the polls, which was a turnout of 13-point 6-percent. Eight years ago, the turnout was close to 26-percent, or about 56-hundred voters casting ballots.

Good weather will help. So, will the race for mayor here in Jacksonville, as well as races for 5 aldermanic seats. Early voting will also weigh heavily in the final results.

The wild card this year is the number of announced write in candidates…for South Jacksonville mayor, and 2nd ward alderman in Jacksonville.

The last mayoral race in Jacksonville occurred in 2009, when a 21 percent turnout produced just under 5-thousand voters. That’s what drove a lot of Jacksonville voters. And, the election in 2013 saw a Jacksonville school board race, and a proposal to hold district rather than at large school board members for district 117.

Polls close at 7 tonight. WEAI will have election results after volleyball, and during the final stages of

the Cardinal game tonight.