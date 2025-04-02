Turnouts and Lesser Known Races from yesterday

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2025 at 10:41am

A few lesser know election races were decided in a couple of counties adjacent to Morgan County yesterday.

Voters in Greene County were deciding a race between 5 candidates for four positions on the Woodville Township Board. The four elected yesterday were Eric Reeves, Ryan Lurton, Robert Schild, and Charles Helton.

In Cass County, two races developed in the Bluff Springs and Ashland townships.

Josh Stocker, Matt Haberman, John Chambers and Brian Chambers were elected at Bluff Springs. And, Conor Richard, Rick Blakeman, Brandon Eskew and Derek Degroot were elected in the Ashland Township.

Sam Brennan the third was elected as the Hagener Highway Commissioner.

Turnouts for spring consolidated elections generally are poor.

Morgan County had the lowest turnout of 9 point 6 percent. That’s down from the last similar election two years ago.

Scott County voters turned out to the tune of a 33 percent response. That’s the highest in the four county area, and better than two years ago.

Greene County’s turnout was also up…hitting 21 and a half percent. And, Cass County voters reached 30 and a half percent for its turnout…up considerably than two years ago.

