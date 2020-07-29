Twelve New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of twelve additional cases of COVID-19.

The cases consist of a male in his 50’s, a female in her teens, a male in his 20’s, a male in his 60’s, a female in her 20’s, a male in his 70’s, a female in her 20’s, a female in her 20’s, a female in her 70’s, a female in her 70’s, a male in his 90’s, and a male in his 80’s.

The Morgan County Health Department says all of the new cases are isolated at their homes.

The additional cases now brings Morgan County’s total count of positive cases to 182. Currently there are 36 active cases with three listed as hospitalized, and 142 have been released from restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,393 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 175,124 cases, including 7,462 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,187 specimens for a total of 2,608,652. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 22 –July 28 is 3.8%.

As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.