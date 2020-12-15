Two Acts Added to IL State Fair Grandstand Line Up

The Illinois State Fair is already adding two shows today to its 2021 grandstand lineup. Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

Alternative rock band Staind is scheduled to open the State Fair grandstand on opening night of the 2021 Illinois State Fair on Thursday, August 12th.

Get out your Beanie Babies collection and tight roll your acid-washed jeans! The “I Love the 90’s Tour” featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand on Governor’s Day on Wednesday, August 18th.

The rest of the state fair line-up was announced on Friday last week.