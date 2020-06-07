Two Additional Cases of COVID Reported in Morgan, State Wide Positive Rate Drops

Morgan County’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Two more cases were reported today in the county. The 46th case is a female in her 40’s who is isolated and recovering at home. The 47th case is a male in his 20’s who is isolated and recovering at home. There are currently 6 pending test results. Those released from restriction remains at 33. Testing continues to be available at the Morgan County Health Department on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9AM-2PM. Call 479-1817 to make an appointment.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 975 new positive cases in the state along with 72 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for those tested dropped to 5.5%.