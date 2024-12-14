Two Airlifed After Colliding Head On in Greene Friday

More information has become available on a two-vehicle head-on crash in Greene County Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, Troop 8 units responded to White Hall Road east of NE 1100 Avenue approximately two miles west of Illinois Route 267 just after 11:00 am Friday.

State Police officials say a Chevrolet Impala was driving eastbound while at the same time, a Ford Escape was traveling westbound both on White Hall Road. The Impala was on the left side of the roadway when both vehicles crested the top of a hill and struck each other head-on.

Both drivers were airlifted to regional hospitals with unspecified injuries. No further information was provided by Illinois State Police as of press time. White Hall Road was closed for several hours as an active crash scene. It was reopened to through traffic at approximately 4:30 Friday afternoon.