Two Airlifted from Accident Involving Three Motorcycles, Grain Truck Thursday

More information has become available on an accident in Morgan County Thursday that resulted in two people being airlifted to area hospitals.

Murrayville-Woodson EMS and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an accident involving three motorcycles and a grain truck on the Woodson-Franklin blacktop just east of Woodson at approximately 10:41 am.

Initial reports indicate the grain truck was traveling westbound on the Woodson-Franklin blacktop when it stopped to make a right hand turn into a field.

Three motorcycles were also traveling westbound behind the truck as it came to a stop. Two of the motorcycles stopped however the third one did not see the truck had stopped until it was too late.

The driver of the third motorcycle, 51-year-old Gary L. Skinner of Owaneco, laid the bike down on its side while attempting to stop and slid into the other two motorcycles driven by Shad Bishop of Girard, and 57 years old James E. Wilson of Nilwood.

The third motorcycle while skidding on its side, pushed all three into and under the rear of the stopped grain truck.

Gary Skinner and the passenger of the second motorcycle, Tammy S. Wilson of Nilwood were both airlifted to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department reports that four people were injured in the crash. James Wilson and an unnamed passenger from the second motorcycle were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and were not transported.

According to the report, the injures that were called in from the scene were largely neck and back injuries.