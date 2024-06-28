Two Area Crime Stoppers Members Honored at State Conference

James Oliver (left) and MacKenzie Stewart (right) each hold up their awards with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Loren Hamilton. (submitted)

The Illinois State Crime Stoppers recently honored two members of the local Crime Stoppers group.

MacKenzie Stewart, President of the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers, as selected as an Outstanding Board Member of the Year for her “Motivation, Direction, and Initiative” in leading the local program. The honor was presented at the 2024 State Crime Stoppers conference recently held in Peoria. The native of Waverly is employed by the State of Illinois as a Child Support Specialist.

The state chapter also recently honored James Oliver for his many years of contributions to Crime Stoppers. Oliver served as the local program’s Treasurer for over a decade, retiring this year. Oliver is a retired loan officer of Farmers State Bank.