Two Area FFA Students Earn National Degrees

Two area FFA students earned a rare honor at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana from November 1st-4th.

Kaylee Ford of Franklin and Peri Andras of Winchester were among 185 Illinois FFA members to earn the 2023 American FFA Degree. The degree is the highest award achievable from FFA and is given to those who show dedication to his or her chapter and the state FFA association.

Thaddeus Bergschneider of Franklin, who is the Illinois FFA president, also placed fourth in the National FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Career Development Event, which brought him gold honors and recognition on the national convention stage.