Two Area Fire Chiefs Retiring After Four Decades of Service

Two area fire departments will be losing a wealth of knowledge and experience here in the next few months.

New Berlin-Island Grove Fire Chief Steve Frank has decided to retire after 48 years of service. The announcement was made on the fire department’s Facebook Page last night.

The White Hall Fire Department is also in the same situation, as Fire Chief Garry Sheppard will hang up his gear on March 1st.

Sheppard has been a firefighter for 44 years and has spent the last 25 years as Fire Chief in White Hall. Sheppard notified the White Hall City Council earlier this month so they can began seeking his replacement. Sheppard told WLDS News on January 12th that he had been attempting to retire for the past year and just felt like it was time.

Sheppard recently told the Greene Prairie Press that he wanted to hold off on leaving until March so that he could assist with setting up the new fire protection district for the area. Sheppard says he’s really proud of the work he put in with the other fire chiefs in the county to bring better mutual aid on fire calls and also having the EMS Service for the county.

Sheppard says he will continue to work his plumbing and heating business in White Hall.