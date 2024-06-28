Two Area Historical Locations Receive Landmarks IL Grants

Two area historical locations were recent recipients of grants from Landmarks Illinois.

Landmarks Illinois has awarded $30,000 in grant funding to 8 preservation projects across the state through its Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund. The funds provide grants to significant structures or sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation, or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.

Our Saviour Parish was awarded $2,500 to repair the porch on the church’s rectory on East State Street, which has been deemed structurally unsafe. The Queen Anne-style residence was constructed in 1896 and houses the church’s priests.

The Pike County Historical Society in Pittsfield was awarded $5,000 for a new roof on the Shastid House, one of the oldest houses in Pittsfield (constructed in 1838) that Abraham Lincoln visited and is today a part of the federally designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.