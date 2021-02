The Illinois State Police District 9 office has recognized two former K9 officer handlers for their service. District 9 covers Christian, Sangamon, Morgan, Cass, Mason, Menard, and Logan counties.

Trooper Kevin Howell from New Berlin and Master Sergeant Michael Heffner-DeWitt of Athens were recognized for over a decades worth of service with their current and past K9 partners. Both were presented with special plaques for their work by ISP District 9 offices today.