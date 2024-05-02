Two Area LLCC Students Awarded at 2024 Juried Art Show

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2024 at 2:09pm

Two area students recently were winners at the Lincoln Land Community College 2024 Juried Student Art Show.

Area winners were Faith Barnett of Waverly – Photography and Aurora King of Chapin – Art History.

Art Professor Art Shull says the show was one of the best in quality in his 24 years of teaching at the college. Professor Laura Anderson also reiterated Shull’s thoughts on quality but also said it was one of the largest shows compared to years past.

The winners are currently on display until May 10th from 8AM to 5PM in the Trutter Museum/James S. Murray Gallery, located on the upper floor of Menard Hall, on the Springfield Campus.